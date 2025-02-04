Gov Fintiri Participates in 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri joined fellow leaders at the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, held in Maiduguri, Borno State, on January 28, 2025. The annual forum serves as a crucial platform for regional leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting the Lake Chad Basin, particularly environmental degradation, security challenges, and humanitarian crises.

Speaking at the forum, Governor Fintiri highlighted the growing concerns surrounding the region’s environmental crisis and its broader socio-economic and security implications:

“The fact that we are convening for the fifth time underscores our collective recognition of the challenges at hand and our shared commitment to addressing them. The Lake Chad Basin is undergoing its worst environmental crisis, marked by shrinking water resources, biodiversity loss, and disruptions to wildlife migration.

SPONSOR AD

A recent report by the United Nations Environment Programme revealed that Lake Chad has shrunk by 90% over the past 60 years, attributing this alarming decline to climate change, irrigation, dam construction, and population growth. As a result, fish stocks have dwindled, agricultural productivity has dropped, and competition for scarce water resources has intensified.

Beyond the environmental impact, this degradation fuels climate change, which, in turn, exacerbates conflict and terrorism. By fostering poverty, desperation, and resentment, it creates conditions that make communities more vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups. Research has established a direct correlation between the worsening environmental conditions of Lake Chad and the rise in violent extremist activities across the region.”

Governor Fintiri emphasized the need for urgent and coordinated action to address these challenges. He called on regional governments, international organizations, and development partners to work together in implementing sustainable policies that will help restore the Lake Chad ecosystem, enhance food security, and promote peacebuilding efforts.

Strengthening Partnerships for Durable Solutions

On the sidelines of the forum, Governor Fintiri held a high-level meeting with representatives of the Nigeria INGO Forum (NIF) and other regional humanitarian organizations to discuss the implementation of the Adamawa State Action Plan for Durable Solutions. The discussions centered on enhancing partnerships between the state government and international actors to tackle internal displacement, livelihood restoration, and social reintegration.

The meeting underscored the importance of long-term, sustainable interventions that go beyond short-term humanitarian relief. Governor Fintiri highlighted key priority areas, including:

• Sustainable Housing: Ensuring displaced communities have access to permanent, safe, and dignified housing solutions.

• Economic Empowerment: Creating job opportunities, vocational training, and entrepreneurial support to help affected populations regain financial stability.

• Social Services: Expanding healthcare, education, and psychosocial support to displaced individuals and host communities.

Governor Fintiri reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a collaborative approach that integrates humanitarian assistance with development and peacebuilding efforts. He expressed deep appreciation for the INGO Forum’s ongoing support and encouraged broader partnerships to align with Adamawa State’s long-term vision for resolving displacement challenges.

As the forum concluded, Governor Fintiri reaffirmed his dedication to regional cooperation, emphasizing that only through sustained collaboration, policy-driven solutions, and community resilience-building can the region overcome the challenges posed by climate change and insecurity.