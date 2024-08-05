Gov Fintiri Inspects Infrastructure Projects, Calls for Federal Policy Overhaul

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri embarked on a comprehensive inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects in Adamawa State, expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far. The…

The projects inspected include the Mubi Roundabout Flyover, Ultra-Modern Stadium Complex, AA Lawan Flyover, Super Highway, and a World-Class Modern Laboratory at the Specialist Hospital.

Governor Fintiri commended the contractors for their dedication to delivering high-quality projects, noting that these initiatives will significantly improve the lives of citizens and drive economic growth.

However, he emphasized the need for federal policy reforms to ensure inclusive growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

“We are committed to delivering sustainable infrastructure projects that meet the needs of our people. I urge the federal government to complement our efforts by reviewing its policies to ensure that citizens feel the impact of governance,” he said.

The inspection tour was attended by top government officials, project contractors, and stakeholders, including the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Auwal Tukur, and Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos.