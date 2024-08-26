Gov Fintiri Conducts On-Site Assessment of Flood-Ravaged Communities in Shuwa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri visited Shuwa in Madagali LGA to assess the damage caused by recent flooding. Accompanied by engineers and the company director of…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri visited Shuwa in Madagali LGA to assess the damage caused by recent flooding.

Accompanied by engineers and the company director of Triacta Engineering, Governor Fintiri conducted an on-site assessment of the ravaged communities, meeting with over 10,000 victims affected by the flood.

His visit aimed to determine the necessary government interventions for rehabilitation and relief efforts.

Earlier, Governor Fintiri had directed his Deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, to visit Shuwa with the DG of ADSEMA and relevant ministry commissioners, bringing emergency relief materials such as mats, blankets, food items, and drugs.

The Deputy Governor urged residents to relocate from flood-prone areas to avoid further devastation.

During his visit, Governor Fintiri pledged emergency relief support to affected persons and announced that Triacta Engineering would commence work on the ravaged sites to prevent future occurrences.

The flooding has severely affected eight communities in the area, with Shuwa being one of the hardest hit.