Gov Eno preaches peace, unity at yuletide

The Akwa Ibom governor, Dr Umo Eno, has urged citizens of the state to maintain peace and unity during the yuletide.

Speaking during his Christmas broadcast on Wednesday in Uyo, Eno urged the people to redouble their efforts to inspire and help the vulnerable and downtrodden as Jesus Christ did, saying there is hope for change.

He pledged that the government will continue to work hard to extend development to all parts and sectors of the state as the new year approaches.

“Christmas is a season of love, of giving and of unity. It is a period where we should redouble our efforts in looking out for the vulnerable and the downtrodden and inspire in them a spirit of hope and faith that, just as our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was born in a manger, their circumstance today may change, and they too, can be leaders of tomorrow.

“We have been humbled greatly by what we have collectively achieved across sectors, and as we get ready to usher in the New Year, we will continue to roll our sleeves and work harder to ensure we produce enough food to feed our people,” he said.