Gov. Buni Presents 2025 Budget of 320bn To State Assembly

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has presented the 2025 budget of N320.811, 000.00 to the state assembly.

The 2025 appropriation and financial bills budget tagged: “Budget of Economic Consolidation and Poverty Reduction” was presented to the state assembly, on Thursday.

Presenting the budget, Governor Buni, said N144,036,787,000 representing 44.9% was proposed as recurrent expenditure while the sum of N176,774,213,000 representing 55.1% is allocated for capital expenditure.

SPONSOR AD

He said the overall performance of the 2024 budget for both recurrent and capital expenditure was One-Hundred and Sixty-four Billion, Nine-Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Three-Hundred and Sixty-four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty-four Naira (N164,949,364,934) indicating 76% success as of 30th September 2024.

He added that in the 2025, the state government intends to construct roads to give a facelift and accessibility to the communities.

According to him, the government is committed to the completion of the seventeen ongoing road projects, and to embark on eleven new ones, adding that the work would soon commence for the construction of the Damaturu flyover.

The governor said more solar-powered boreholes would be drilled and water reticulation improved with new pipelines in Damaturu, Buni-Yadi, Nguru, Geidam and Potiskum towns.

He further said his administration would also commence work on the Damaturu Green Economic City, and intensify efforts towards providing and rehabilitating facilities for the Nasari, Gurjaje and Bade-Gana Livestock Development Centers, construction of Damaturu Modern Abattoir, procurement of more agricultural implements and equipment.

Responding, the speaker of the state House of Assembly Hon Chiroma Buba Mashio, said the house will work on the budget and financial bills so as to pass it speed.