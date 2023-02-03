Gov Bello, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland settle rift

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, has finally resolved his rift with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello. Governor Bello and the…

Governor Bello and the royal father had a face-off recently over issues bothering on President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to Okene.

It was gathered that a peace meeting between the two took place at Okene on Thursday, shortly after the burial ceremony of the late Tafida of Ebira Land, Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farooq, and the issues involved were resolved.

The paramount ruler promised henceforth to accompany and support every step taken by the governor and to work harmoniously in the interest of the Ebira nation.

Dr Ado Ibrahim further assured Governor Bello of his support for all the programs and policies of his administration.

Equally, Governor Bello was reported to have said that till the expiration of his administration, this will be the last time a rift will ensue between him and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.