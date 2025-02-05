Gov Bala vs Wike: You’re economical with truth, Ex-PDP chair replies Dogara

Former Bauchi State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hamza Kushe Akuyam, has accused Hon. Yakubu Dogara of being economical with the truth regarding Governor Bala Mohammed’s political rise.

Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, had claimed that Mohammed could not have secured his nomination or won the election without the influence of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to Dogara’s statement, Akuyam acknowledged Wike’s support but dismissed Dogara’s assertion, arguing that Bala Mohammed had built significant political goodwill before the primaries.

SPONSOR AD

“As the person who chaired and funded the congresses that brought the state exco to power in 2016, I can say Bala Mohammed had enough political influence to secure loyalty within the PDP,” he said.

He added that Dogara, who was not a PDP member at the time, had no basis to comment on matters beyond his knowledge.

“I can authoritatively say we conducted the freest primaries. If he (Dogara) doubts it, he can ask Senators Abdul Ningi and Adamu Gumba, who contested against Bala Mohammed. These gentlemen remain some of his most reliable allies,” he added.

Akuyam accused Dogara of betraying the governor, who he claimed had rehabilitated his (Dogara’s) political career after he was defeated by the APC in Bauchi State.

He recalled that Mohammed had granted Dogara’s request to launch the PDP campaign in his Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area instead of the initially planned venue in Gamawa.

“That rally was fully funded by Bala Mohammed, not Dogara. In fact, it was the only rally Dogara attended until we won the election,” he stated.

On claims that Governor Mohammed has been ungrateful to Wike, Akuyam refuted the allegation, saying Mohammed had always regarded Wike as a friend, demonstrated by his support for the G-5 movement after the PDP presidential primaries.

He concluded that Mohammed’s stance on upholding constitutional order, rather than personal friendships, was the real cause of his rift with Wike.