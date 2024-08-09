Gov Bala seeks FG’s intervention as flood cuts off Bauchi-Kano-Maiduguri road

A heavy downpour has caused significant damage to the federal highway connecting Kano to Maiduguri, particularly at the Malori-Guskuri villages in Katagum Local Government Area…

The destruction has cut off the road, rendering it impassable and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad, visited the affected area to assess the situation and emphasized the importance of this road as a vital link between the Northwest and Northeast geopolitical zone.

He appealed to the federal government for urgent intervention to repair the damaged road, stressing the need to ease the transportation of goods and services for the benefit of the citizens.

Meanwhile, the governor has pledged to rebuild the Katagum Local Government secretariat, which was destroyed during a violent protest in Azare last week.

During a visit to Azare in Katagum LGA, the governor announced plans to initiate a comprehensive programme to restore and revitalize the area, including the construction of additional roads, renovation of public buildings, and the establishment of empowerment programmes for citizens, particularly youths and women.

Governor Mohammed also promised financial assistance to the Islamiyya school affected by the mayhem and support for former deputy governor Senator Baba Tela to help reduce the cost of repairs.