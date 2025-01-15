Gov Aliyu moves to revive mining in Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has stated his resolve to revive the mining sector in the state and make it serve its growth projections.

The governor stated this while receiving members of the National Miners Association during an interactive meeting with officials of the state government.

Received on his behalf by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, the governor disclosed that already, contract has already been awarded for the resuscitation of the miners’ market in the state.

According to him, solid minerals in the state would be mined in such a way that it would add value to the economic projections of the government.

Maccido stated that reviving the miners’ markets was a step towards restoring the lost glory of the centre, adding that it will help to coordinate mining activities in the state.

He also disclosed that with the reactivation of the market, the government would be able to keep track of the activities of miners to ensure peaceful management of the sector.

In their separate remarks, the national officer of the miners association told the commissioner that they were in his office to congratulate him on his appointment as Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development in the state.

They also assured of their sustained support for him to succeed in his new assignment.