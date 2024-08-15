Gov Aliyu donates N30m to boat accident victims

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced the donation of N30 million to support victims of a boat accident that occurred last Saturday in…

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced the donation of N30 million to support victims of a boat accident that occurred last Saturday in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the boat, carrying 35 passengers, capsized, resulting in the death of five people. The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said 30 passengers were rescued alive.

During a condolence visit on Wednesday, Governor Aliyu expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the deceased. He also pledged to provide motorised boats and life jackets to riverine communities to enhance safety.

The governor urged community members to exercise caution and avoid reckless behaviour while onboard the boats.

He noted, “I was informed that reckless activities by some passengers contributed to the accident. Our river is a valuable resource, supporting irrigation and other activities, but we must prioritise safety.”

In addition to his pledge for improved safety equipment, Aliyu emphasised the need for continued prayers for peace in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) provided a breakdown of the assistance: each family of the deceased will receive N5 million, while survivors will receive N500,000 each.