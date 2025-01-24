Gov Alia pledges unwavering support for Lobi Stars

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has pledged unwavering support for the state owned football club, Lobi Stars, as they prepare for the second round of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The governor made the promise yesterday when he paid the players and officials a surprise visit at the McCarthy training camp in Makurdi.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the club, Dr. Philip Nongu and board members, Alia reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the club’s success and assured the players of total support despite their recent struggles.

He said: “I’ve come to see your faces. This administration means well. When the season started, the road was rough, but now you have people who can take you to the Promised Land.”

“This is just the first phase. I assure you that going forward, you will have a new narrative. You will rise to greater heights.”

The Technical Adviser, Daniel Amokachi, expressed gratitude for the governor’s visit, pledging the team’s maximum co-operation.

On his part, the captain of the team and former Nigerian international, Solomon Kwambe, promised that Lobi Stars would deliver and make the governor and the state proud.

The Chairman of the club who doubles as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Dr. Philip Nongu, described the governor’s visit as a morale booster ahead of this weekend’s clash at Heartland.

Both teams shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in the last match of the first round in Lafia.