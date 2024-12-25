Gov Alia declares 2-week Christmas holiday for civil servants

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has announced a two-week Christmas holiday for civil servants in the state, starting Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and ending Monday, January 6, 2025.

Alia made the declaration during a Christmas broadcast at Government House, Makurdi, emphasising the significance of the holiday season as a time for reflection, gratitude, and family bonding.

“As we mark the joy of Christmas and welcome the dawn of 2025, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to the people of our dear state.

SPONSOR AD

“Christmas is a season to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, whose teachings inspire love, unity, and service to humanity,” he said. The governor praised the dedication of the Benue workforce, acknowledging their instrumental role in the state’s development agenda.

He explained that the extended holiday demonstrates his administration’s commitment to the well-being of state employees, giving them ample time to celebrate with their families and attend cultural engagements.

However, essential services will remain operational, with agencies like financial institutions, security agencies, hospitals, fire services, and energy providers instructed to make in-house arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services.