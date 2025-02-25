Gov. Alia, Benue CJ trade blame over removal

The dispute between Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia and the state’s embattled Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, has intensified with both sides exchanging accusations following the latter’s controversial removal.
Last week, the Benue State House of Assembly, acting on a letter from Governor Alia alleging corruption, approved Ikpambese’s removal. The decision has drawn criticism from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the National Assembly, both demanding a reversal.
Breaking his silence in a viral video on Sunday, Ikpambese claimed he was removed for refusing to appoint the governor’s preferred justices to the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal. He insisted he remains the legitimate Chief Judge.
Responding on Monday, Governor Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, accused Ikpambese of misleading the public and avoiding corruption allegations. Kula alleged that the Chief Judge mismanaged over N600 million in judiciary funds, abused his office and interfered politically.
He criticised Ikpambese for addressing the matter publicly instead of defending himself before the National Judicial Council (NJC), where the case has been referred for review.
Meanwhile, the controversy has continued to fuel legal and political tensions in Benue State, as stakeholders call for due process in resolving the dispute.
