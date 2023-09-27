Gov Alia attributes election victory to divine will

Promises a better Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has attributed his election victory and its recent affirmation by the elections tribunal to the…

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has attributed his election victory and its recent affirmation by the elections tribunal to the will of God and the tremendous support of the people of the state.

Alia, in a resounding declaration of his faith and gratitude, told a crowd gathered at the IBB Square in Makurdi yesterday during the tribunal victory celebration organized by the State Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that the court’s decision underscored the importance of respecting the majority’s mandate.

The governor said he believed that he had been chosen by divine providence to bring happiness back to the faces of the people of Benue State.

He assured the public that his administration was committed to rectifying the challenges faced by the state and making it a better place for all residents.

He highlighted some of his accomplishments in office and pledged that the ongoing construction of 16 roads in Makurdi, the state capital, would be completed by November, 2023.

He also announced the procurement of 100 buses for Benue Links Company Limited, to be handed over as soon as the government received all of them.

Alia shared plans for youth empowerment, including an upcoming ICT training programme, to equip young people with valuable skills and deter them from engaging in criminal activities.

The governor expressed a firm commitment to returning IDPs to their ancestral homes while ensuring that banditry and terrorism found no haven in the state under his watch.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the kidnapped Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo, the governor assured the public that the government was actively working with security agencies for his safe return, expressing optimism about positive news soon.

Governor Alia extended an invitation to opposition parties to collaborate with his administration and encouraged his appointees to deliver on their responsibilities, promising to tour the state during the dry season to express gratitude for the people’s unwavering support.

The Chairman of the APC in the state, Austin Agada, represented by Dr Vincent Ujih, Vice Chairman, Zone A, expressed the party’s joy over the tribunal’s ruling and pledged support for the governor’s efforts to bring democratic dividends to the people of Benue State.

