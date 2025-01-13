✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gov Aiyedatiwa pardons 40 inmates to mark 60th birthday

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Sunday, granted pardon to 40 prison inmates serving different jailed terms in the custodial centres of the state to mark his 60th birthday.

Governor Aiyedatiwa granted the pardon after the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, recommended the gesture.

While announcing the recommendation, Mr Ajulo noted that the council’s deliberations were enriched by insights from correctional authorities, legal experts and esteemed community members.

He explained that the pardon also focuses on the nature of the offenses, duration of incarceration, age, health and behaviour of the inmates.

 

 

