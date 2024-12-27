Gov Aiyedatiwa names new Ondo Judiciary Complex after Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has named a new High Court Complex in the heart of Akure after his late boss, Rotimi Akeredolu.

This came one year after Governor Akeredolu died after battling prostrate cancer, an illness he nursed in the second term of his administration.

Daily Trust reports that the new court complex (judiciary village) located on Oba Osupa road in Akure is still under construction.

Speaking on Friday at the flag-off of the new State High Court Complex, Aiyedatiwa described the project as a historical milestone, stressing that the new complex was conceived under the late former governor.

He explained that his government was committed to advancing justice and the welfare of judicial officers in the state.

“This is a milestone celebration as we flag off the construction of a new High Court Complex in our dear state. Since the creation of Ondo State in 1976, no attempt has been made to provide a modern edifice for the administration of justice. Today, we are not only making history but also fulfilling a long-standing dream of the judiciary.

“This development is the actualisation of the dream and vision of our late leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. It was his desire to provide a state-of-the-art High Court Complex to enhance the workload and welfare of our judiciary. Naming this project, the Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Judiciary Complex is a fitting way to immortalise his legacy,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor highlighted the importance of embarking on the project despite financial challenges, adding that the state was committed to providing a good working environment with modern facilities that will enhance the welfare of judicial workers.

According to him, the court complex would include a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities.

“It is designed to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice and to speed up the dispensation of justice in Ondo state,” Aiyedatiwa added.

He further revealed that the 13-hectare project had been awarded to Messrs Westfield Global Construction Company, with a completion timeline of 48 weeks.

Aiyedatiwa, however, appealed for continued support and cooperation from the people of the state, assuring that his administration would continue to prioritise impactful and purposeful governance.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, lauded the initiative, describing it as a landmark achievement.

In his goodwill message, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state Kayode Ajulo, SAN, praised the governor’s commitment to advancing the rule of law.

Ajulo said the past one year of the Aiyedatiwa government had laid a solid foundation for the growth of the state’s judicial infrastructure.

“This project is a testament to his promise of accessible justice and his belief in the judiciary as a pillar of democracy,” he noted.