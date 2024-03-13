Gov Adeleke raises alarm over school kidnappings

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has raised the alarm over impending security threats in the state which will involve abductions in schools in rural communities.…

Adeleke, who revealed this during a meeting of the state security council, however, announced major security reforms.

According to a statement by Adeleke’s spokesman, Malam Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo the state capital, intelligence available to the governor showed deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements into the rural areas of the state.

“It has further emerged that schools are being targeted with kidnappings and attacks as a way of diverting attention from the implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative and the multi-billion naira infrastructure plan,” the statement read in part.

Adeleke said interim directives had been issued to school authorities to take precautionary measures to enhance the safety of pupils and students.