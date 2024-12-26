Gov Adeleke pardons man sentenced to death over fowl theft

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has pardoned Segun Olowookere, a young man convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to death in 2014.

In a statement on Thursday, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that Olowookere was pardoned alongside his accomplice, Sunday Morakinyo.

The claim that the duo got a death sentence for stealing a fowl went viral on social media. But the Osun State Judiciary has clarified that they were convicted for armed robbery, including robbing a poultry in 2010.

SPONSOR AD

According to the governor, 51 other inmates were also pardoned following recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“In line with the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy and in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a), (c) and (d) of subsection (i) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto 53 convicts serving various convictions within the Nigerian Correctional Service,” Adeleke said.

“In the case of inmates convicted of simple offences, I have decided in accordance with the said recommendation to remit and forgive the remainder of the said sentences of the following 30 (thirty ) inmates in whole.

“I have also decided in accordance with the said recommendation to grant outright pardon to the following 12 (twelve) inmates convicted of simple offences.

“In the case of the following 6 (six) convicts sentenced to death, I have approved the commutation of their sentence from death to outright release while Ojekunle Timothy has his sentence commuted from death sentence to 15 (Fifteen) years imprisonment having spent at least 10 (ten) years in custody.

“The following 4 (four) convicts also have their sentences commuted from death sentence to outright pardon: Sunday Morakinyo, Segun Olowookere, Tunde Olapade, Demola Odeyemi.”

In 2010, Olowookere and his accomplice were arrested for breaking into the homes of a police officer and another person.

In 2014, Justice Falola of the Osun State High Court sentenced the duo to death by hanging after they were found guilty of breaking into the officer’s house and stealing his property.