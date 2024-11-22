✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gov Adeleke approves N75,000 minimum wage for Osun workers

    By Hameed Oyegbade

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state. 

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, confirmed that the new minimum wage got the executive approval of the governor after the receipt of Public Service Negotiation Committee’s report.

Alimi said the state government team was led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, while that of the labour was led by the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo.

He said the implementation of the new winimum wage for Osun workers was in tandem with commitment to social justice, economic growth and an enhanced living standard for Osun teaming workers and citizens.

He said, “Our administration is deeply committed to prioritising the welfare of civil servants, who tirelessly provide efficient, effective and quality services to the state despite the limited resources accruing to it.”

Adeleke urged all civil servants in the state to up their service delivery by endlessly seeking innovative solutions to improve public service in ensuring transparency and accountability for the growth and development of the state.

