Gov. Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has appointed digital communications specialist, Bamikole Omishore, as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and Multilateral Relations.

The was disclosed on Wednesday when the governor assigned portfolios to special advisers in the state.

Omishore who is a master-strategist, tech and real estate investor, has for years been a leading advocate for Gender Equality and youth inclusion in politics and governance.

He was the lead coordinator of the Made-in-Nigeria Initiative, engineered by the Office of the President of Nigerian Senate between 2015 and 2019.

He was also one of the lead facilitators in the promotion of the Procurement Act, a law, which is aimed at stimulating local production, promoting the patronage and consumption of local products, and enhancing the value of the naira.

In 2011, he was appointed as Special Assistant on Media and Advocacy to Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki of Kwara Central Senatorial District which facilitated his return to Nigeria and later promoted to Senior Special Assistant on International relations in 2016 when Saraki was President of Nigerian Senate.

He attended Coppin State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Management Science. He also has certificate in digital transformation in journalism from New York School of Journalism; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning – Strategy For Leading Business Transformation from NorthWestern Kellogg and has Evidence in Public Policy from University of Oxford- Blavatnik School of Government in View.

He is expected to use the SDGs platform to drive innovation for an enabling environment that will create jobs, drive local consumption of agric produce in the state, reduce hunger and improve quality health coverage.

In his capacity, he will serve as the representative and point of contact for Osun State government with foreign missions, and developmental partners.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...