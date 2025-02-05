Abdulrazaq inaugurates steering committee, hands over Kampe Game Reserve to FG

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Tuesday inaugurated a steering committee for the transfer of the Kampe Games Reserve to the Federal Government as a National Park.

The Governor also officially handed over the reserve to the Federal Government as a national park.

The reserve is located in Patigi Local Government Area of the state. Its handover followed the presidential declaration of November, 2020, and the subsequent passage by the National Assembly.

SPONSOR AD

The Governor called it a significant step taken to improve the environment and advance the sustainability of the natural resources.

“Today marks a crucial moment in our collective efforts. The inauguration of the Steering Committee is a fulfillment of the Federal Government’s roadmap for the transformation of the Kampe Games Reserve into a National Park,” the Governor said at the inauguration ceremony in Ilorin.

The committee, which comprises cabinet members, traditional leaders, and other senior citizens, is tasked with guiding the process and bringing their invaluable experience to ensure the successful transition.

“Our commitment to this initiative stems from our desire to offer Kwara State greater opportunities for growth,” the Governor said through Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

“We aim to position our state on the global map for biodiversity conservation, environmental sustainability, and the effective management of our human and natural resources.

“The Kampe Games Reserve, named after the Kampe River, is one of Kwara State’s natural treasures. It is a gift of nature, and our responsibility is to preserve and enhance it for the benefit of future generations.”

Abdulrazaq congratulated the committee members and tasked them to participate actively in the process to conserve the park and contribute to a sustainable future for all Nigerians.

Minister of Environment Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who was represented by the Conservator General National Park Service, Ibrahim Goni, said former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had approved the upgrade of 10 Forest and Game Reserves to National Parks, including Kampe Forest Reserve, increasing the total number of National Parks in Nigeria to 17.

He said the establishment aligns with the country’s efforts to meet global biodiversity conservation targets outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and to enhance internal security.