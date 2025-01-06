GOSEPA intensifies fight against open defecation in Gombe

The Gombe State Environmental Sanitation and Protection Agency (GOSEPA) has intensified efforts to eliminate open defecation and improve sanitation across the state in 2025.

A statement signed by the agency’s Information and Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Mohammed Tukur revealed that the inspection teams have commenced community visits to enforce sanitation rules and educate the public on proper hygiene practices.

According to the statement, these efforts aim to align Gombe with national and global goals to eliminate open defecation and enhance environmental health.

With these initiatives, GOSEPA is taking a bold step towards achieving a cleaner and healthier Gombe in 2025.

Under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Dr. Auwalu Baba Jada, the agency is focusing on constructing toilets in schools, healthcare centres, markets and motor parks to curb the practice and promote hygiene.

In 2024, GOSEPA achieved significant milestones in maintaining a clean environment, including proper waste management, clearing drainages, and establishing waste collection points to reduce indiscriminate dumping. However, Dr. Baba Jada emphasised that eradicating open defecation remains a top priority in 2025.

“Ending open defecation is essential for a healthier and safer Gombe. The facilities we are building will provide people with better alternatives and protect public health,” he stated.

Dr. Baba Jada called on residents to support GOSEPA’s initiatives and align with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration’s vision of creating a cleaner and more sustainable state.