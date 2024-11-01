Google gives fresh N2.8bn for AI talent hunt in Nigeria

The federal government on Thursday announced new support from Google to accelerate AI talent development across Nigeria.

This support, which is provided through a N2.8 billion grant from Google to Data Science Nigeria, will bolster the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s ongoing AI-driven initiatives to upskill youth and under- and unemployed Nigerians, with a focus on AI skill development and education.

This grant is part of Google’s broader $5.8 million commitment to support digital skills programmes across sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr ‘Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, who made the announcement in a statement, emphasised the importance of this support in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Speaking, President of Google for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Matt Brittin, said Google’s commitment to Africa’s innovation ecosystem is to ensure entrepreneurs harness the power of technology, including AI, to address large-scale societal challenges.

He said Google remains committed to supporting these innovators, helping them expand their impact across the continent and beyond. Our work in Africa has always been about unlocking the digital economy’s benefits for more people, and this collaboration continues that mission.”

“This grant is part of Google.org’s broader $5.8million commitment to support digital skills programs across Sub-Saharan Africa. The grant will support Data Science Nigeria’s work with the Federal Ministry’s AI talent development programs, including: DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme: To provide 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced technical skills in data science and AI, preparing them for careers in this rapidly growing field.

“Experience AI Programme: To equip 25,000 educators with the tools and resources to teach 125,000 young people about AI, inspiring the next generation of AI innovators. Government AI Campus Programme: To upskill policymakers and public servants in AI policymaking, ensuring that Nigeria’s AI policies are developed and implemented responsibly.”