Google Bard introduces new more features, languages, countries

Google on Thursday announced the expansion of Bard, a conversational Artificial Intelligence service to 59 new countries and territories and 40 new languages including Swahili, the first African language.

Bard is a conversational generative Artificial Intelligence chatbox developed by Google.

Head, Communication and Public Affairs, Sub Sahara Africa, Ms Dorothy Ooko, said in a statement that the expansion included new features that allowed users to better customise their experience.

Ooko said that it also boosts users’ creativity, and got more done.

She said that with the expansion, Bard was now available in the most widely spoken languages which include Swahili, Chinese, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Hindi.

According to her, users can now access Bard in their preferred language with text-to-speech also enabled in eight languages.

“We are excited that this is Bard’s largest expansion to date, we see its global availability as a great democratizer of knowledge.

“That is why we created Bard to help you explore that curiosity, augment your imagination and ultimately get your ideas off the ground not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.

“As part of the expansion, new updates have been introduced to make the Bard experience more interactive and user-friendly,” she said.

She said that Bard sought to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s large language models. (NAN)

