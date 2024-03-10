Goods worth millions destroyed as hoodlums set ablaze private market in Bayelsa

A private market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, popularly known as ‘Alakeme Market’

which served as alternate business place for the stranded displaced traders from Tombia-Etegwe market recently relocated by the state government have been gutted by fire, with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

It was gathered that the Alakeme market which cropped up immediately Governor Douye Diri ordered for closed down of the Etegwe/Okutukutu, had discouraged traders and buyers from going to the new market approved by the state government at Tombia/Amasomma Road.

Recall that the state government had forcibly relocated the traders to the new market site about three days to the second-term inauguration of Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on February 14, as the road houses the state’s airport through which invited guests would drive to grace the event.

Daily Trust learnt that traders returned back to the market on Sunday after Saturday’s business day to see the market being gutted by fire, while there was tight security around the market.

Some traders who lamented their suffering occasioned by the forcefully relocated market and their destruction of their goods in the where they take as alternative, wondered where government want them to make a living from in this challenging economy.

When contacted, the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to find out and call back, but was yet to revert as at the time of filling the report.