Gombe yet to receive 20 trucks of rice from FG – Gov Yahaya

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says the state is yet to receive its allocated share of the 20 trucks of rice from the federal government.

To cushion effect of the widespread hardship, the Federal Government had announced allocation of 20 trucks of rice to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor disclosed this during a meeting with organised Labour, civil society organisations, and other trade unions in the state, over the impending nationwide protest.

Governor Yahaya, however, emphasised the state’s commitment to providing relief to its citizens, citing previous palliative distributions and ongoing investments in education, health, and agriculture.

He assured workers of the state government’s commitment to continued regular salary payments and the clearance of outstanding gratuities and other entitlements.

He also urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue and understanding as the best approach to addressing the nation’s challenges, rather than resorting to protests.

“It is dialogue and understanding that will bring peace and development, not protest and violence,” the governor emphasised, calling on leaders and followers alike to make sacrifices for the nation’s survival.

The governor also appealed to business owners and traders to desist from hoarding commodities, warning of government intervention if the situation persists.

He commended the organisations present for choosing dialogue over protest, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed.

In their remarks, representatives of the Organised Labour and Chairman of the Gombe State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Yusuf Aisha Bello, Coalition of Civil Society organizations, Ibrahim Yusuf, and the representative of the traders association, emphasised that they opted for dialogue and discussion to foster peaceful coexistence in the state and the nation.