Gombe varsity to begin academic activities in environmental science

The Gombe State University (GSU)’s Faculty of Environmental Sciences will commence academic activities in December 2024 at the new campus in the Dukku Local Government Area of the state.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Sani Ahmed Yauta, disclosed this on Tuesday when he led the management team to inspect facilities at the new campus in Dukku.

He said the state government has already disbursed N551 million to the university for the take-off of the new faculty in December this year.

He added that the new faculty would run four academic degree programmes in Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Estate Management and Building Technology.

Prof. Yauta revealed that the faculty would also offer pre-degree programmes in Computer Science, in addition to diploma programmes in Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Estate Management and Building Technology.