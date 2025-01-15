Gombe varsity ASUU rejects appointment of acting VC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Gombe State University (GSU) has rejected the appointment of an acting Vice Chancellor for the institution by the governing council.

Addressing newsmen after a congress meeting, ASUU-GSU Chairman, Dr Suleiman Salihu Jauro, described the appointment as illegal.

He decried the appointment of an acting head for the university in October, after the university’s governing council presented three qualified recommended nominees to the Visitor for appointment as the substantive vice chancellor.

SPONSOR AD

“The action of the council was not only a flagrant violation of the university laws; the appointment of an acting vice chancellor put the institution and its activities in grave danger as that appointment makes a mockery of everything the university represents,” he said.

Dr Jauro added that the truncation of the earlier completed process, and re-advertising the position of the vice chancellor requesting for new applications, represented a bad antecedent in the governance of the university.

The ASUU also questioned how the re-commenced process would be completed when the tenure of the current governing council will elapse on Friday, January 17.

The chairman, therefore, called on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to do the needful and revisit the earlier recommendation of the council and appoint among the three nominees forwarded as substantive vice chancellor of the university.

He urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders to prevail on the government, “to avoid worsening the governance crisis in the university”.