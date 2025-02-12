Gombe varsity appoints registrar, bursar

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK) in Gombe State has approved the appointments of Alhaji Nasir Lawan Abdullahi and Isa Adamu Amaza as the substantive registrar and bursar, respectively, for the institution.
A statement signed by the vice chancellor, Professor Umaru A. Pate, on Tuesday said the, appointments with effect from February 11, were approved at the council’s 25th regular meeting.
Until his appointment as registrar, Abdullahi was the Registrar at the Federal College of Education, Jama’are in Bauchi State.
He began his career as an Administrative Officer at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and rose to the rank of Senior Deputy Registrar in 2018.
The new bursar, Isa Amaza was until his appointment, the acting Director of Colleges, Faculties and Postgraduate Accounts in the Bursary Department of the University of Maiduguri, where he started his career as an Accountant and rose to the rank of Deputy Bursar in 2019.
Chairman of the council, Professor Williams Olushola Aderounmu said their appointments were based on performance and experience.
He urged them to bring in their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties, and to uphold ethical values and discipline.
