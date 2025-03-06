Gombe Utd names ex-Akwa Utd boss Abdullahi Umar as technical adviser

Gombe United FC has named Abdullahi Umar as its new Technical Adviser following the departure of Bala Nkiyu by mutual agreement.

The club’s Head of Media and Communications, Shuaibu Angazy, confirmed the appointment in a statement from Gombe. According to the statement, Umar was officially unveiled on Monday by Club Chairman Alhaji Anas Bamusa.

Bamusa emphasized that Umar’s selection was based on merit and a shared vision for the club’s future, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the team to success.

“The choice of Umar was based on his track record. He belongs to a school of thought that aligns with the football philosophy loved by Gombe United fans.

“Considering his relationship with our former Technical Adviser, Aliyu and the remarkable transformation he brought to the team in his time, we believe Umar has the ability to rebuild and elevate this squad just as Zubairu did.

“Somebody as young and visionary as Abdullahi Umar shares the same ambitions as I have for this club.

“I strongly believe that together, we can restore Gombe United to its rightful place of greatness,” he said.

Until his appointment, Umar was with Akwa United between 2016 and 2024, serving in different capacities throughout his tenure.

His notable achievements include rescuing Akwa United from relegation last season, a feat highlighted by a crucial away victory against Plateau United and a hard-fought draw against Gombe United on the road.