Gombe United fail to stop Bendel Insurance’s 16-match unbeaten run

…As El-Kanemi Warriors suffer fourth home loss Bendel Insurance of Benin have stretched their unbeaten run in the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)…

…As El-Kanemi Warriors suffer fourth home loss

Bendel Insurance of Benin have stretched their unbeaten run in the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season to 16 matches after they forced Gombe United to a 0-0 in the Week 16 match played yesterday at the Pantami Stadium Gombe.

Both sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first round and even as yesterday’s match offered the host an opportunity to end Insurance unbeaten run, there was nothing to separate them.

With the crucial away draw, Insurance have maintained their four point lead at the top of the table with 32 points while Enyimba who recorded a vital 1-0 away win at El-Kanemi Warriors are in second place with 28 points.

Although Akwa United suffered a slim 0-1 loss at Remo Stars, the former champions have kept their third position as Plateau United’s point earned in a 1-1 draw at Kwara United wasn’t enough to take them above the ‘Promise Keepers’ of Uyo.

Group B leaders, Lobi Stars of Makurdi also recorded a slim 1-0 win over north central rivals, Niger Tornadoes to maintain their leadership of the group with 29 points.

Combative midfielder, Francis Odinaka scored the all important goal in the 48th minute to ensure Lobi Stars returned to winning ways after the 0-1 loss at Sunshine Stars in week 15.

Elsewhere, there were massive victories for ‘oriental clubs’, Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors who hammered Wikki Tourists and Dakkada 3-0 respectively.

After Megwo gave Abia Warriors the lead in the 2nd minute of the match, experienced striker Lukaman Bello scored a second half brace to give the host a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation bound Dakkada FC.

In Awka, Chidebere Nwankwo was the hero as he hit a brace in the 26th and 51st minute to give Rangers a comfortable lead before Pam Samuel nailed Wikki Tourists’ coffin with the third in the 86th minute.

Bayelsa United also boosted their chances of survival after they stood firm to beat Sunshine Stars 2-1 at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

After a barren first half, Edwin Ayiba put United in front in the 60th minute but the lead was short-lived as Naemeka Achi restored parity for Sunshine in the 61st minute before Gomo Onduku scored the winner three minutes from regulation time.