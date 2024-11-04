Gombe signs MoU with Chinese firm for 100MW solar energy plant

The Gombe State government at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China18th Engineering, an international engineering firm, to build a 100-megawatt solar energy plant in the state.

The Director General of Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, in a statement, disclosed that the signing of the agreement followed a recent engagement between Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and top executives of China Railway 18th Bureau Group in China.

He said building the solar energy plant is part of measures to enhance energy self-sufficiency in the state.

Misilli said the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, signed on behalf of the state government while the Group Managing Director, Wan Lian Yu, signed for his company.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Government House, Governor Yahaya reiterated the importance of local power generation in driving economic growth and addressing frequent power outages.

“I am happy that today, we are hosting the management of the China 18th Bureau here in Gombe as a direct follow-up to our initial discussions in China. The MoU signifies the beginning of a transformative project that will boost electricity supply and bring prosperity to our people,” he said.

The governor added that the agreement will soon advance to a formal contract phase, setting the groundwork for project implementation.

“With the execution of this project, we anticipate the creation of jobs, increased investments, and a reliable energy supply that will drive prosperity in Gombe and the northeast,” he added.

Referring to the recent nationwide blackout that affected parts of northern Nigeria, Governor Yahaya emphasised that local power stations and alternative energy sources could mitigate such disruptions.

He stated that his government is taking advantage of the newly enacted Electricity Act, which grants states the authority to generate, distribute, and market their electricity, reducing dependence on the national grid.

The General Manager of International Engineering Company China Railway 18th Bureau Group, Mr Xue Dewen, expressed confidence in his company’s ability to deliver a high-quality solar energy system.

“Our company is fully prepared to execute this project with the highest standards,” he assured.