Gombe referees gear up for Copa challenge with mock fitness test

In preparation for the upcoming National Referees’ Copa Test, the Gombe State Referees Council has organized a mock fitness test for its members. Council Secretary Ishaya Usman explained that the exercise aims to ensure members are fully prepared both physically and mentally, with just a week left before the National Fitness Test begins.

Around fifty referees from Gombe are expected to participate, including eleven who will take the Premier League Referees Fitness Test in Abuja. Usman outlined that the fitness test includes a 27-minute run for female referees and a 23-minute run for male referees, along with warm-up exercises, short runs, and a 40-meter sprint completed in six laps.

Usman praised the dedication of training officer Haruna Isah Kalshingi and his deputy, Goni, for their efforts in preparing the referees.

The Chairman of the Gombe State Football Association (F.A), Mr. Philibus Yakubu Sarma, represented by his deputy, Ibrahim Mijinyawa, commended the council for organizing the test, noting its significance as a first of its kind. He assured continued cooperation between the association and the council and encouraged referees to maximize the exercise to excel in the national fitness test and bring pride to Gombe State.

Alhaji Auwalu Musa Umar, a member of the Gombe State Referees Advisory Council and former F.A. Chairman, expressed optimism that the state would produce several FIFA referees in the coming years, given the promising young referees participating in the test.