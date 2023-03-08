Gombe PRP denies endorsing PDP, APC candidates

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Gombe State has distanced itself from the endorsement of APC and PDP candidates by the state’s chapter of…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Gombe State has distanced itself from the endorsement of APC and PDP candidates by the state’s chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the last National Assembly elections.

About 13 political parties under IPAC endorsed Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje of APC and other PDP candidates for Senate and House of Representative seats.

In a statement yesterday, the state chairman of PRP, Alhaji Ahmad Badamasi, said the party was not consulted and it did not give its consent to the endorsements made by the IPAC before the last elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PRP was not part of the meeting when the decision was taken and we therefore dissociate ourselves from it and any similar decision in the future,” he said.

Badamasi, therefore, demanded an apology from the state secretary of IPAC, Mohammed Mahdi Doho, for mentioning PRP as one of the parties that made the said endorsement.