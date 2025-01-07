Gombe pays N17.2bn gratuity backlog to retirees

Gombe State Government has paid the sum of N17.2bn to retirees as the backlog of gratuity over the past six years.
Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya stated this Monday in Gombe during the payment of the backlog of gratuities to retirees of the state civil service who retired between 2019 and 2021.
He said his administration inherited a backlog of gratuities amounting to over N21 billion owed retirees by the previous administration when he assumed office in 2019.
SPONSOR AD
The governor, however, stated that over the past six years, his administration had cleared N13 billion out of the over N21 billion liabilities.
- Troops gun down hoodlums who ‘killed’ soldiers in Rivers
- Police rescue 4 children stolen from Bauchi in Anambra
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.