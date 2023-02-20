Gombe NNPP accuses APC of destroying campaign posters

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying its campaign posters and billboards.…

Gubernatorial candidate of the party, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, stated this while addressing newsmen following signing of a peace accord organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the ruling APC government had made it almost impossible for the NNPP to erect its billboards in the state.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to ensure that there was a level-playing ground for all the registered political parties in the state.

He said, “Our billboards and posters are being destroyed, vandalised and seized almost every time and anywhere we erect or post them in the state. So, the signing of the peace accord is good and very important.

“But I think the government and other stakeholders, especially the police and other security agencies, should do more to ensure peace and security by providing a level-playing ground for all.

“Nevertheless, we have been campaigning and calling for nonviolence, calm and peaceful conduct not only among our supporters, but other political actors in other political parties.”

Mailantarki added that he joined the governorship race to bring positive development to Gombe, “and I want to think we are all after the development of the state. Therefore, we should all embrace the process of peace building.”