Gombe LG election tribunal receives zero petitions

The Gombe State Local Government Elections Petitions Tribunal has reported receiving no petitions from political parties and candidates following the April 27 local government polls,…

    By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe

The Gombe State Local Government Elections Petitions Tribunal has reported receiving no petitions from political parties and candidates following the April 27 local government polls, three weeks after the election.

Chief Magistrate Dalhatu Musa Mohammed, chairman of the four-member tribunal, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust in Gombe.

He stated that the tribunal, inaugurated on March 25 by the state Chief Judge, Justice Halima Mohammed, to adjudicate all pre-election and post-election matters, had not received any pre-election matters prior to the election.

As for post-election matters, Mohammed mentioned that three weeks after the election, the tribunal had yet to receive any, with only 10 days remaining until the expiry date for filing petitions.

 “The political parties should feel free to file their petitions before the court if they have any grievances regarding the conduct of the last election. The tribunal will listen and administer justice to any petitioner, irrespective of party affiliations,” he said.

 

