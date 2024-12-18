Gombe killings: Senate asks DSS, police, army to investigate attacks

The Senate has asked the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to investigate the attacks and killing of innocent Nigerians in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State by armed men on Thursday last week.

The red chamber also asked the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice, while asking the federal government to establish modern ranches in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enhance safety and the socio-economic well-being of both herders and farmers.

The lawmakers also resolved to pass a bill that would define the limits of economic activities under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) treaty on free movement across borders.

The resolutions were sequel to the consideration and adoption of a motion on the urgent need to address incessant banditry attacks, killings and displacement of innocent Nigerians in some villages at Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State, moved by Senator Anthony Siyako Yaro (Gombe South).

Senator Yaro said the government has the constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property of citizens, and called for immediate action.

Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, said , “Mr President, we need to do something about what the bandits are doing, particularly in the Northern parts of the country.”

After the debate on the matter, the Senate called for immediate establishment of a joint police and military taskforce in Billiri Local Government Area to prevent further killings.