Gombe govt reaffirms commitment to school sports devt

The Gombe State Commissioner for Education, Aishatu Umar Maigari, has pledged the state government’s continued support for grassroots sports development during a surprise visit to the Pantami Township Stadium.

The venue is currently hosting the Gombe Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship and Principals’ Cup.

Maigari, impressed by the organization and media coverage of the event, emphasized that the government remains committed to fostering school sports as a platform for talent discovery and development. She revealed that the state provided facilities for the tournament, including a public school for athlete camping, while urging teachers, principals, and stakeholders to actively participate in such programs.

“This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to grassroots sports. The school where the athletes are camped is a government facility, and this is part of our effort to ensure that young talents are identified and nurtured through school sports in Gombe,” she said.

Maigari also praised the progress of the championship but noted room for improvement in future editions.

In his remarks, the Director General of the tournament, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, commended the Main Organizing Committee (MOC), subcommittees, and media for their dedication in making the six-day event a success. Gombe, who personally sponsored the tournament, expressed satisfaction with the coordination and execution of activities, particularly the opening ceremony.

He also lauded the media for their extensive coverage and urged them to sustain their efforts in attracting sponsors for future editions.

The tournament, which began on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, will conclude with a glamorous closing ceremony on Saturday, January 25, featuring finals in football and other events.