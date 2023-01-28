✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Gombe gov’t employs 1,000 new teachers

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State Friday issued appointment letters to 1,000 graduates appointed into the state civil service to teach in secondary schools…

Gov Inuwa Yahaya

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State Friday issued appointment letters to 1,000 graduates appointed into the state civil service to teach in secondary schools across the state.

Speaking after issuing the newly recruited teachers with their appointment letters, Governor Yahaya said their appointment aimed to reposition the state’s education sector, to keep pace with the 21st-century challenges and realities.

He said since the inception of his administration in 2019, he declared a state of emergency in the education sector, followed by a 60 per cent increase in capital allocation in the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

Governor Yahaya added that over 1,327 classrooms were built or renovated, furnished and equipped, with five secondary schools being completely renovated, equipped and upgraded to mega colleges.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories