Gombe gov’t employs 1,000 new teachers

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State Friday issued appointment letters to 1,000 graduates appointed into the state civil service to teach in secondary schools across the state.

Speaking after issuing the newly recruited teachers with their appointment letters, Governor Yahaya said their appointment aimed to reposition the state’s education sector, to keep pace with the 21st-century challenges and realities.

He said since the inception of his administration in 2019, he declared a state of emergency in the education sector, followed by a 60 per cent increase in capital allocation in the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

Governor Yahaya added that over 1,327 classrooms were built or renovated, furnished and equipped, with five secondary schools being completely renovated, equipped and upgraded to mega colleges.