Gombe Gov’t distributes Ramadan palliatives 

The Gombe State Government has flagged off the distribution of palliatives to the Muslim community across the state as the Ramadan fasting kicks off.
The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, who chaired the 2025 Ramadan Palliative Distribution Committee, launched the distribution on Saturday in Gombe, to ease the economic burden on residents during the holy month of Ramadan.
Luggerewo who represented Governor Yahaya, said the palliatives would be distributed to all 11 local government areas and 114 political wards, “which will then allocate them to those in need, including religious bodies, women, youth groups, persons with disabilities, and civil society organisations among others.”
According to him, the items distributed include 2,800 bags of sugar; 3,000 bags of millet, 6,00 bags of maize, 30,000 bags of rice, 3,000 cartons of spaghetti, and 3,000 cartons of vegetable oil.
Luggerewo noted that the initiative demonstrates the state government’s commitment to supporting its citizens, particularly during significant periods like the month of Ramadan.
Responding on behalf of the Muslim community, the state secretary of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Saleh Danburam, commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the gesture, saying it would provide succour to the people as they observe fasting.
