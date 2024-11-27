Gombe govt bars LG chairs from issuing land titles

The Gombe State government has barred local government council chairmen from issuing land titles in areas designated by the state government as urban areas within the local government areas.

The chairman of the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA), Samanja Bappayo Maudo, stated this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Gombe. He said the decision followed the Executive Order signed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya four years ago, which aims to expand the state’s urban areas.

Maudo added that following the order, only the state government has the authority to allocate or use land within the designated areas.

He also stated that chairmen of the 11 local government councils and district heads were no longer permitted to issue rights of occupancy, except with explicit approval from the state government.