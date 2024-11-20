Gombe gov presents N320.1bn 2025 budget

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya Tuesday presented the proposed budget of N320,110,000,000 for 2025 to the Gombe State House of Assembly, with the agricultural sector getting 3.9%.

Gombe is an agrarian state, with its economy largely dependent on agriculture and many residents engaged in farming and other related activities.

Presenting the proposal before the assembly, Governor Yahaya said the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives was allocated the sum of N12.751 billion, representing 3.9% of the budget, while the health sector got N32.418, 10.1% of the total budget.

The basic education sector was allocated N32.359 billion only, representing 10.1% of the total budget, while the tertiary education sector got N15.157 billion (4.7%).

The works and infrastructure got the largest share of N85.219 billion (26.6%), while the Ministry of Water, Environment and Forest Resources was allocated N19 billion (5.9%).

The proposal was tagged,“Budget of Commitment and Resilience,” with Governor Yahaya saying N111, 087,215,000 was earmarked for recurrent (34.7%) and N209,022,785,000 (65.3%) for capital expenditure.

He said the budget would be financed by estimated recurrent revenue of N160 billion and capital receipts of N71.5 billion, with an estimated closing balance of N11 billion.

The governor said the 2024 budget performance as of September 30 was 49.15. per cent.

“In the 2025 fiscal year, we plan to generate the sum of N160,270,745,000.00 only as recurrent revenues, and the sum of N71,520,000,000.00 only as capital receipts. While our estimated closing balance for 2024 is expected to be N11,680,745,000.00 only,” he said.