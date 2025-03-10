Gombe gov hails FG’s takeover, conversion of Kumo General Hospital to FMC

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the state’s request for the takeover and conversion of the newly reconstructed state government-owned General Hospital Kumo into a Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, while reacting to the development, emphasised that the takeover of the new state-of- the-art medical facility by the federal government would significantly improve healthcare delivery in the state and the Northeast subregion.

The governor noted that the upgraded facility would serve as a teaching hospital for both the Federal University of Kashere and Lincoln University, Kumo, with the expectation that those to be trained in these institutions as medical practitioners would improve the state’s workforce in the health sector upon completion of their education.

SPONSOR AD

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare service, as evidenced by the remodelling of the specialist hospital in Gombe, two general hospitals in Bajoga and Kaltungo and construction of a brand-new general hospital in Kumo as well as revitalisation of the 114 primary healthcare centres across the state among other strides in the health sector.

He equally appreciated the support of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate.

On Sunday, the federal government announced the conversion of the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo into a Federal Medical Centre.

The Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the capital.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, who announced this in a statement on Sunday, said the teaching hospital was initially a medical centre before being upgraded into a Federal Teaching Hospital.

“The Kumo Federal Medical Centre will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the Northeast generally.”