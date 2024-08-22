Gombe gear up for 2024 National Youth Games

The Gombe State contingent for the 2024 National Youth Games, scheduled to take place in Asaba from September 9th to 19th, is gearing up to…

The Gombe State contingent for the 2024 National Youth Games, scheduled to take place in Asaba from September 9th to 19th, is gearing up to participate in the zonal elimination in Taraba from August 28th to September 1st, 2024.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Adamu Inuwa Ibrahim, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to participating in both the zonal elimination in Taraba and the main event in Asaba, Delta State. He expressed confidence in Gombe’s preparations, stating, “As usual, we are fully preparing, and God willing, we will attend the zonal elimination in Taraba and the National Youth Games in Asaba.”

Ibrahim highlighted the consistent support from the state government, particularly from Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, emphasizing that the administration’s dedication to grassroots sports development has been key to Gombe’s progress in sports.

“The government is doing its best to support grassroots sports development in the state. We will continue to thank the Governor for his unwavering support and will continue to rely on him,” he added.