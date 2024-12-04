Gombe games village ready for secondary schools athletics c’ship

In preparation for the 2025 Gombe State Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Competition, the Green White Green Sports Center Ltd has completed the construction of 19 new toilets and renovated 11 existing ones across the competition venues.

The project, led by Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, Chairman and CEO of GWG and the Gombe State Athletics Association, is part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility initiative. It demonstrates a commitment to providing a hygienic and comfortable environment for athletes and officials during the championship.

“This effort reflects our dedication to providing world-class facilities that support sports development in Gombe State,” Hon. Gara-Gombe stated.

He further highlighted that the 30 facilities, constructed and renovated to modern standards, are designed to ensure convenience and promote a healthier atmosphere for participants and visitors.

“This marks a significant step in advancing sports infrastructure and youth development in Gombe State,” he added, emphasizing the association’s focus on creating a supportive environment to enhance athletes’ performance during the competition.

The development underscores GWG’s and the Athletics Association’s commitment to elevating sports in the state, providing both infrastructure and opportunities for young talents to thrive.