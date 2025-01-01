Gombe enrols orphans in health insurance scheme

The Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has launched the enrolment of orphans into a free health insurance scheme under the equity programme.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise on Tuesday, the First Lady of Gombe State, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya, said the gesture was aimed at fast-tracking the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state.

She added that the enrolment marked a profound step in the state government’s commitment to inclusivity, social justice, and improving the well-being of the most vulnerable members.

Asma’u Yahaya stated that by extending the programme to orphans, the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had reaffirmed its commitment to leaving no one behind in its quest for a healthier and more equitable Gombe State.

According to her, the equity programme which has enrolled over 1,000 almajiri pupils in Tsangaya schools and other vulnerable persons across the state, is yielding the expected results.

“The equity programme is designed to bridge the gap in healthcare access, ensuring that our most vulnerable populations, including orphans and almajiri pupils receive the care they need and deserve,” she said.