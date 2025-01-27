Gombe Cricket Association boosts sport with kits donation

The Gombe State Cricket Association, under the leadership of its Chairman, Abubakar Usman Wilkins, has donated cricket kits to the state Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

The cricket equipment donated by the Nigerian Cricket Federation (NCF), is part of a support initiative secured during the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

The Commissioner, Ibrahim Inuwa Pantami, while receiving the sport equipment expressed gratitude for the donation and lauded the collaborative efforts between the NCF and the Gombe State Cricket Association.

“Grassroots sports development is a priority under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and cricket is no exception.

“We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote youth participation and talent development in sports,” said Pantami.

He also assured the association of continued government support.

The association Chairman, Abubakar Usman Wilkins, extended his appreciation to the Ministry for its unwavering encouragement, emphasizing the need for strengthened collaboration.

“We are grateful for the Ministry’s support, which has been vital to our efforts in developing cricket. With additional backing, we can extend our reach and achieve even greater success,” he stated.

Gombe State is preparing for the 2025 Nigeria Cricket Federation PwC National U17 Championship Northeast Zonal elimination, scheduled to take place in Maiduguri from February 3 to 9.