Gombe clinches top spot in FG’s climate governance ranking

The Gombe State Government has received an award, emerging with an AA rating in the Climate Governance Performance Ranking, among the 36 states of Nigeria.…

The Gombe State Government has received an award, emerging with an AA rating in the Climate Governance Performance Ranking, among the 36 states of Nigeria.

In a statement, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the recognition was bestowed on the state by the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP) during a high-level event held in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “Gombe State was ranked second in the country, accumulating 128 points, just behind Lagos, which clinched the first position with 182 points.

“The ranking was based on five themes: climate change institutional arrangements and administrative structures, climate policy and action plan, climate budget and finance, implementation and monitoring, and online visibility concerning climate action.”

Misilli added that in all the parameters, Gombe ranked high, reflecting its commitment to addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

He quoted the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawan, who chaired the event, stating that the first-ever rating and ranking of climate governance performance among states was aimed at promoting climate awareness and encouraging greater action at the subnational level.

He said the minister commended the state government and other high-performing states for their significant strides in climate change action.

He added that Governor Yahaya was represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Water and Forest Resources, Mohammed Sa’idu Fawu, who expressed gratitude to the federal government for recognising the state’s achievements in climate change action.

He emphasised that the award would motivate the administration to intensify its efforts in environmental sustainability.

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Society for Planet and Prosperity, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, explained that the project followed the successful mapping of climate impacts, policies and action plans at the subnational level.

He said, “This evaluation, completed in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change and the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), aims to enhance climate leadership at the state level by using standard metrics and rating criteria.”