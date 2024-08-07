Gombe CJ frees 185 inmates

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Gombe State, Justice Halima Sadiya Muhammad, has freed 185 inmates from custodial centres across the state during a tour by…

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Gombe State, Justice Halima Sadiya Muhammad, has freed 185 inmates from custodial centres across the state during a tour by the Criminal Justice and Enquiry Committee.

Addressing newsmen shortly after rounding up the exercise, Justice Halima said the committee ensured that only inmates that met the requirements to be set free were released.

She said that at the Gombe Custodial Centre, 75 inmates were released on bail, 61 unconditionally, while 10 for showing good conduct while serving their terms.

She said, “While at the Billiri Custodial Centre, six inmates were released on bail, 26 unconditionally and seven on the grounds of good conduct.”

The CJ called on the inmates that were released to be of good behaviour, “because you are going back to society, and you have known what it means to stay in the custodial centre.”

Justice Halima also urged magistrates’ courts in the state to ensure justice was served in cases being brought before them and to avoid conniving with plaintiffs to unjustly incarcerate people.

The Controller of the Gombe Medium Custodial Centre, Lawan Idris Gusau, said the work of the committee was yielding positive results in the decongestion of the centres and cutting expenses of feeding inmates.